Bild L’Equipe Newspaper Player Ratings Paris SG vs Bayern Munich 2023 UCL Attendance 46,435 First Leg

By Soccer Blog | Feb 15, 2023

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for PSG v Bayern Munich (Crowd attendance 46,435) from the likes of L’Equipe, Bild and Marca following the first leg of their CL Round of 16 clash. Bayern won the game 1-0 at Parc des Princes thanks to Kingsley Coman’s 53rd minute goal, although they ended the game with ten men following a late red to Benjamin Pavard.

Also see expected goals xG statistics for Paris SG v Bayern Munchen February 2023 Round of 16 First Leg

L’Equipe French newspaper player rating Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern

PSG Bayern 2023 Player Ratings

Bild Germany paper player ratings PSG Bayern 0-1 February 2023 First Leg Round of 16

(Lower the rating, better the player performace (1 is a better rating than 5)

PSG vs Bayern 2023 Bild Player Ratings Champions League

Marca player ratings Paris SG FCB 0-1

Marca Player Ratings PSG Bayern 2023

