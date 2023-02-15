Bild L’Equipe Newspaper Player Ratings Paris SG vs Bayern Munich 2023 UCL Attendance 46,435 First Leg

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for PSG v Bayern Munich (Crowd attendance 46,435) from the likes of L’Equipe, Bild and Marca following the first leg of their CL Round of 16 clash. Bayern won the game 1-0 at Parc des Princes thanks to Kingsley Coman’s 53rd minute goal, although they ended the game with ten men following a late red to Benjamin Pavard.

Also see expected goals xG statistics for Paris SG v Bayern Munchen February 2023 Round of 16 First Leg

L’Equipe French newspaper player rating Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern

Bild Germany paper player ratings PSG Bayern 0-1 February 2023 First Leg Round of 16

(Lower the rating, better the player performace (1 is a better rating than 5)

Marca player ratings Paris SG FCB 0-1