Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Barca 2-2 Man Utd Europa League February 2023 First Leg

By Soccer Blog | Feb 17, 2023

Click here for second leg newspaper player ratings Manchester United vs Barca 2023 UEL

Here is a look at how the big Spanish newspapers (Diario AS, Sport and Marca) gave their player ratings for Barca v United following the two teams’ 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp in the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie on February 16, 2023.

Kounde and Wan-Bissaka criticised by most of the papers, with Raphinha and Rashford praised (also see xG stats for Barcelona v Man United)

Diario AS player ratings FCB vs MUFC 2-2

Barcelona v Man Utd 2023 AS Player Ratings

Diario Sport paper player ratings Barcelona vs Manchester United

Barca 2 Manchester United 2 Player Ratings Europa League

Marca ratings Barcelona vs Man United

Three stars for Rashford from Marca.

FCB vs MU Player Ratings Marca UEL

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites