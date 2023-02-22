Newspaper Player Ratings Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid UCL First Leg February 2023 | Gomez, Salah, Courtois, Vini

By Soccer Blog | Feb 22, 2023

Here is a look at the big Spanish and European newspaper player ratings (L’Equipe, Diario AS, Marca, Diario Sport) for the LFC v Real Madrid First Leg Champions League Round of 16 clash. Real Madrid won 5-2 at Anfield. A terrible day at the evening for Joe Gomez, while Vini was the best player on show in the LFC-RMA game, as can be seen in these ratings below.

Diario AS player ratings Liverpool v Real Madrid Champions League 2022/23 season

Several LFC players against Real Madrid not even deemed worthy of a rating by AS!

LFC 2-5 Real Madrid Player Ratings Diario AS

L’Equipe paper player ratings Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 5

A 2/10 player rating for Joe Gomez versus Real Madrid. Vini Jr gets a 9/10.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2023 Ratings L'Equipe

Diario Sport Spain newspaper ratings Liverpool vs Real Madrid Ro16 First Leg

A 9/10 here for Vini as well.

LFC 2-5 Real Madrid Player Ratings Diario Sport Paper

Marca Spanish paper player ratings for Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2023en

LIV RMA UCL Player Ratings February 2023 First Leg

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites