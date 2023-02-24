Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Man Utd 2-1 Barca UEL Playoff Second Leg- Fred, de Jong

By Soccer Blog | Feb 24, 2023

Here is a look at how the big newspapers from Spain (Diario AS, Marca, Sport, ABC) gave their player ratings for the Man United vs Barcelona Europa League Second Leg Playoff game on 23 February, 2023. United edged the clash 2-1 to progress 4-3 on aggregate (also see xG stats for Man Utd v Barca Second Leg)

Diario Sport paper player ratings MUFC vs Barcelona Second Leg

No player from either team got a rating greater than 7/10 in Sport, but five United players got that mark, as opposed to the solitary Barca player (Araujo)

Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona Player Ratings Diario Sport Newspaper

Marca newspaper player ratings Manchester United vs FCB Europa League Second Leg Playoff

Three star player rating for Anthony from Marca.

Marca Player Ratings MUFC Barca Europa

Diario AS Spanish paper ratings for United v Barcelona February 23

Three stars for Lisandro Martinez and Fred from Diario AS.

MU vs Barca Player Ratings 2023 Diario AS

ABC newspaper ratings MU 2-1 Barca UEL

M United Barca Player Ratings ABC UEL

