Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Real Madrid vs Barca First Leg Copa del Rey March 2023

Here is a look at how the big newspapers from Spain (Diario AS, Marca and Sport) gave their player ratings for Real Madrid vs Barcelona following the first leg of their Spanish Cup tie on 2 March, 2023. Barca won the game 1-0 courtesy of an own goal at the Bernabeu

Diario AS paper player ratings Madrid 0-1 Barcelona Copa del Rey 2 March 2023

No player rating for Raphinha and Vini from AS. Araujo gets three stars.





Diario Sport Spanish newspaper player ratings RMA 0-1 FCB Copa

Marca player ratings Real Madrid vs Barca Spanish Cup First Leg