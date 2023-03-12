French Newspaper Player Ratings Brest vs PSG March 2023- Mbappe, Messi, Ruiz

Click here for next game- player ratings for PSG 0-2 SRFC 19 March 2023

Here is a look at the newspaper (L’Equipe, Ouest France) player ratings for Stade Brestois vs Paris SG on March 11, 2023 (22/23 Ligue 1 season). PSG edged this clash 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Kylian Mbappe.

L’Equipe player ratings SB29 vs Paris SG 2023

L’Equipe gave Brest a higher team rating than PSG. No Paris SG player got a rating over 6.

Ouest France newspaper player ratings Brest vs Paris Saint Germain 1-2