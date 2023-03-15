Haaland gets a 10/10- L’Equipe Player Ratings for Manchester City vs Leipzig 2023 UCL Second Leg

Erling Braut Haaland got a perfect 10/10 in the L’Equipe player ratings for Man City v Leipzig last night. French sports paper L’Equipe rarely give 10/10 ratings, so this is quite a notable achievement.
Spanish paper Diario AS also gave Haaland four stars- another rare feat, while Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport also gave him a 10/10 player rating.
L’Equipe player ratings City vs Leipzig UCL
Diario AS player ratings Manchester City vs RB Leipzig
None of the Leipzig starting players were even deemed worthy of a player rating by AS!
Gazzetta dello Sport ratings Man City 7-0 Leipzig
Also see expected goals stats for Man City 7-0 Leipzig.
