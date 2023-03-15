Haaland gets a 10/10- L’Equipe Player Ratings for Manchester City vs Leipzig 2023 UCL Second Leg

By Soccer Blog | Mar 15, 2023

Erling Braut Haaland got a perfect 10/10 in the L’Equipe player ratings for Man City v Leipzig last night. French sports paper L’Equipe rarely give 10/10 ratings, so this is quite a notable achievement.

Spanish paper Diario AS also gave Haaland four stars- another rare feat, while Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport also gave him a 10/10 player rating.

L’Equipe player ratings City vs Leipzig UCL

L'Equipe player ratings Haaland 10 on 10 vs Leipzig Champions League

Diario AS player ratings Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

None of the Leipzig starting players were even deemed worthy of a player rating by AS!

Diario AS player ratings Man City v Leipzig Champions League 2023

Gazzetta dello Sport ratings Man City 7-0 Leipzig

Man City vs Leipzig Player Ratings 2023 GDS

Also see expected goals stats for Man City 7-0 Leipzig.

