Haaland gets a 10/10- L’Equipe Player Ratings for Manchester City vs Leipzig 2023 UCL Second Leg

Erling Braut Haaland got a perfect 10/10 in the L’Equipe player ratings for Man City v Leipzig last night. French sports paper L’Equipe rarely give 10/10 ratings, so this is quite a notable achievement.

Spanish paper Diario AS also gave Haaland four stars- another rare feat, while Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport also gave him a 10/10 player rating.

L’Equipe player ratings City vs Leipzig UCL

Diario AS player ratings Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

None of the Leipzig starting players were even deemed worthy of a player rating by AS!

Gazzetta dello Sport ratings Man City 7-0 Leipzig

