Newspaper Player Ratings FC Porto vs Inter Milan March 14 2023 UCL- Andre Onana the star

Here is a look at the European paper player ratings (L’Equipe, Corriere della Sera, Correio da Manha, Diario AS) for the Porto v Inter Champions League Round of 16 second leg. The game ended in a 0-0 draw, with Inter advancing to the last eight.

Italian paper Corriere della Sera player ratings FCP Internazionale second leg

L’Equipe player ratings Porto vs Inter Milan Round of 16 Second Leg

Diario AS player ratings FCP 0-0 INT

Portuguese newspaper CDM player ratings for Porto-Inter 2023

