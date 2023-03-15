Newspaper Player Ratings FC Porto vs Inter Milan March 14 2023 UCL- Andre Onana the star

By Soccer Blog | Mar 15, 2023

Here is a look at the European paper player ratings (L’Equipe, Corriere della Sera, Correio da Manha, Diario AS) for the Porto v Inter Champions League Round of 16 second leg. The game ended in a 0-0 draw, with Inter advancing to the last eight.

Italian paper Corriere della Sera player ratings FCP Internazionale second leg

porto 0-0 inter milan player ratings

L’Equipe player ratings Porto vs Inter Milan Round of 16 Second Leg

porto inter player ratings

Diario AS player ratings FCP 0-0 INT

porto v inter ratings 2023

Portuguese newspaper CDM player ratings for Porto-Inter 2023

fcp inter ratings cdm

Also see xG stats for Manchester City vs RB Leipzig 7-0– the other CL game on the evening.

