Newspaper Player Ratings Napoli Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Champions League Second Leg- Kim Min Jae, Zielinski, Osimhen

By Soccer Blog | Mar 16, 2023

Here is a look at the newspaper (L’Equipe, Diario AS, Corriere della Sera) for Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Champions League Ro16, Second Leg March 15, 2023). Napoli won 3-0 to progress to the quarterfinals.

L’Equipe French newspaper player ratings Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0

Napoli 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt Player Ratings 2023

Corriere della Sera Italian paper ratings Napoli-Eintracht UCL

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt UCL Player Ratings 2023

Diario AS Spain paper ratings Napoli vs Frankfurt 3-0

Napoli Eintracht Champions League Player Ratings 2023

A good week for Italian teams- Inter drew 0-0 with Porto to progress to the quarter finals- see Porto Inter player ratings

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites