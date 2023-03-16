Newspaper Player Ratings Napoli Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Champions League Second Leg- Kim Min Jae, Zielinski, Osimhen

Here is a look at the newspaper (L’Equipe, Diario AS, Corriere della Sera) for Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Champions League Ro16, Second Leg March 15, 2023). Napoli won 3-0 to progress to the quarterfinals.

L’Equipe French newspaper player ratings Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0

Corriere della Sera Italian paper ratings Napoli-Eintracht UCL

Diario AS Spain paper ratings Napoli vs Frankfurt 3-0

A good week for Italian teams- Inter drew 0-0 with Porto to progress to the quarter finals- see Porto Inter player ratings