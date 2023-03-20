French Newspaper Player Ratings PSG vs Rennes 0-2 March 2023- Mbappe, Messi, Mandanda, Vitinha

Here is a look at the player ratings from the big French papers for Paris SG vs Rennes on 19 March, 2023. PSG were upset 2-0 by SRFC at Parc des Princes in this league clash.

Paris 0-2 SRFC (Toko Ekambi, Kalimuendo)

L’Equipe player ratings PSG vs Rennes 2023

A 8/10 for Rennes keeper Mandanda. 3 for Vitinha; 4/10 player rating for both Mbappe and Messi from L’Equipe here.

A 6.1/10 team rating for SRFC; PSG get just 4.1/10, with no individual getting a player rating higher than 5 for the Parisians.

Ouest France player ratings Paris SG 0-2 Stade Rennais

9/10 for Mandanda here from Ouest France. Pembele was the best PSG player in their eyes, he got a 6/10 player rating from them (see below)