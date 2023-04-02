List of Matches for Graham Potter as Chelsea manager | Stats Potter CFC managerial record 2022-23

Here is a look at all the games of Graham Potter as Chelsea manager during the current 22/23 season. Potter was sacked by Chelsea on 2 April, 2023 following a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, with CFC 11th in the table (Chelsea were sixth in the PL standings when his predecessor Tuchel was sacked)

Potter overall Chelsea manager record

P31- Won 12, Drawn 8, Lost 11, Goals scored 33, Goals conceded 31

Potter Premier League record as Chelsea manager in 2022/23 season

P22- Won 7, Drawn 7, Lost 8, Goals scored 21, Goals conceded 21 (Points per game 1.27)

List of all games managed by Potter for Chelsea and their results

Potter first game as Chelsea manager?

Graham Potter’s first game as Chelsea manager was a 1-1 draw in the Champions League against Salzburg on 14 September, 2022.

Potter last game as Chelsea manager?

Graham Potter’s last game as Chelsea manager was the 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa on April 1, 2023.

Chelsea biggest defeat under Potter as manager?

Graham Potter’s heaviest defeat as Chelsea manager was the 4-0 loss to Man City in the FA Cup in January 2023, followed by the 4-1 loss to Potter’s old club Brighton.