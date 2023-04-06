Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid April 2023 Copa Semifinal Attendance 94,902 Nou Camp Second Leg

By Soccer Blog | Apr 6, 2023

Here is a look at the newspaper (Marca, Diario Sport, ABC, Mundo Deportivo) player ratings for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg (April 5, 2023- Crowd attendance of 94,902 at the Nou Camp). Real Madrid won 4-0 thanks to a hat trick from Karim Benzema to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and qualify for the CdR final.

Marca newspaper player ratings FCB 0-4 RMA Spanish Cup Semifinal April 5, 2023

Several Barca players weren’t deemed worthy of a player rating in Marca’s eyes. The best FCB player, according to them, was Raphinha.

Barca 0-4 Real Madrid 2023 Copa Player Ratings Marca

Diario Sport player ratings Barca vs Madrid Spanish Cup 2023 Second Leg

A 4.2/10 team rating for Barca from city based sports newspaper Sport, versus 7.3 out of 10 for Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Real Madrid 0-4 Spanish Cup Semi Final Player Ratings Diario Sport

Mundo Deportivo paper player ratings Barcelona 0 Real Madrid 4 Copa del Rey 2023

Mundo Deportivo player ratings FCB 0-4 RMA Copa Semifinal April 2023

ABC paper ratings Barcelona vs Real Madrid 0-4 Copa 2023

ABC Player Ratings Barca v Madrid 2023 Spanish Cup Second Leg

