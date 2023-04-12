Newspaper Player Ratings Manchester City 3-0 Bayern UCL April 11 2023- Upamecano, Sommer

Click here for FC Bayern vs Manchester City 1-1 Second Leg Player Ratings April 19 2023

Here are the big European sport newspaper (Bild, L’Equipe, Marca) player ratings for Man City vs Bayern in the Champions League. City had the better of Bayern on xG, and ran out 3-0 winners in the end.

Bild player ratings Man City v Bayern 3-0 Champions League First Leg

(1 is a very good rating, 6 is bad)

German paper Bild had Rodri as City’s best player on the evening. On the Bayern side, Gnabry, Upamecano and Coman were Bayern’s worst players (all of them got a 5 player rating). Tuchel got a manager rating of 4

L’Equipe player ratings Manchester City-Bayern 3-0 UCL QF April 11 2023

Sommer and Sane get 6/10 in French paper L’Equipe’s player ratings. Upamecano gets a 2/10 rating.

Marca player ratings MCI 3-0 BAY Champions League

Three stars for Sommer from Spanish paper Marca, but the likes of Upamecano, De Ligt and Musiala not even deemed worthy of a rating by them in these ratings.

