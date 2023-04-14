Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Man Utd 2-2 Sevilla 2023 UEL QF First Leg

Here is a look at the player ratings for MUFC vs Sevilla from the big Spanish newspapers (Marca, Diario de Sevilla, Diario Sport) following their 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

Marca player ratings MU vs Sevilla Europa 2023 first leg

Nianzou and Malacia not deemed worthy of a player rating by Marca. Nobody on either side got more than 2 stars though.

Diario de Sevilla player ratings for United against Seville

Three stars for Jesus Navas

Diario Sport player ratings for MUFC 2 Sevilla 2

