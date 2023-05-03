Javi Gracia Leeds Record & Stats 2023 | Premier League Table when LUFC sacked Gracia

Here is a look at all the matches of Javi Gracia as Leeds United manager, his record as LUFC gaffer and the Premier League table when Leeds sacked him. He was appointed in February 2023 and sacked on May 3, 2023.

Gracia Premier League record as Leeds manager in this 2023 year

Games 11 | Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 6 | GS 15, GA 28 | Points per game 1.00

Gracia overall record as Leeds manager (11 PL games + 1 FA Cup game)

Games 12 | Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 7 | GS 15, GA 30 | Points per game 0.92

LUFC list of all 22/23 matches with Gracia as manager

2022/2023 season Premier League Standings when Leeds sacked Gracia in May 2023

Gracia first game as Leeds manager?

Javi Gracia’s first match as Leeds United manager was a 1-0 win over Southampton in February 2023.

Gracia last game as LUFC manager?

Javi Gracia’s last match as Leeds United manager was a 4-1 loss to Bournemouth on April 30, 2023.

Which teams did Leeds beat under Gracia?

Leeds beat Southampton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest under Gracia as manager this 2022/23 season.