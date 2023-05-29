Extended Final Home & Away Premier League Table 2022-23 season- Standings at the end of May 2023

Here is a look at the final overall Premier League table for 22/23, the Premier League table for home games only for 2022/23 as well as the Premier League standings for only away games at the end of the 2022-2023 campaign that concluded on May 28, 2023.

Overall final Premier League Table for 22/23

Home Premier League Table for 2022/23 (Standings for PL home games 22/23)

Away Premier League Table for 2022-2023 (Log for away games only)

Who had the best home record in the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Manchester City had the best home league record in 22/23, picking up 52 points (W17, D1, L1) from a possible 57.

Who had the best away record in the 22/23 Premier League season?

Arsenal were the best away team in the 22-23 season, with 39 points (W12, D3, L4) from a possible 57.

Which team had the worst home record in the 2022-23 Prem season?

Relegated Southampton had the worst home league record in 22/23, with only 11 points (P2, D5, L12) at home from 19 games.

Worst away record in 2022-2023 Premier League season?

The team with the poorest away record in the 22/23 PL season was Nottingham Forest (8 points- W1, D5, L13). They were however not relegated, because they had the 10th best home league record.