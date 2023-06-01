Newspaper Player Ratings Sevilla vs Roma 2023 Europa League Final- Bono, Anthony Taylor Referee

Here is a look at the player ratings from L’Equipe, Diario de Sevilla, Marca -and CDS (Spanish, Italian and European newspapers) for the 2023 UEL final between Sevilla and Roma. Sevilla won 4-1 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 in normal time. Most of the papers were pretty critical about the performance of Anthony Taylor as referee. Bono topped most of the player ratings for his heroics in the shootout.

L’Equipe player ratings Sevilla v AS Roma 2023 Europa League

8/10 for Bono from L’Equipe; 3/10 player rating for Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Diario de Sevilla local newspaper player ratings for UEL 2023 Final

Marca Spanish paper player ratings 2023 Europa League Final

Corriere della Sera Italian paper ratings Sevilla-Roma UEL 2023