L’Equipe Marca Sport Newspaper Player Ratings Manchester City Inter 1-0 UCL Final 2023

By Soccer Blog | Jun 11, 2023

Here is a look at some of the major European newspaper player ratings for Man City v Inter Milan (Champions League final on 10 June, 2023)

L’Equipe player ratings Man City vs Inter Milan UCL Final 2023

A 4/10 player rating for Erling Haaland in the Champions League final from French newspaper L’Equipe. The best players in the UCL final according to them were Rodri and Bernardo Silva (City) and Di Marco and Brozovic (Inter)

Man City Inter Player Ratings L'Equipe

Diario AS Spanish paper player ratings Manchester City 1-0 Inter Milan

No player on either got more than 2 stars in Diario AS’ UCL final player ratings.

City Inter Milan player Ratings Diario AS

MCFC Internazionale Marca newspaper player ratings Champions League Final 2023

Marca didn’t give Romelu Lukaku a player rating- he played a key part in two misses that were big chances on xG for Inter.

MCFC 1-0 Inter player ratings Marca Newspaper

Diario Sport Spain paper player ratings Man City vs Inter Milan 1-0

Manchester City Internazionale Player Ratings Sport

Related Posts:

Comments are closed.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites