L’Equipe Marca Sport Newspaper Player Ratings Manchester City Inter 1-0 UCL Final 2023

Here is a look at some of the major European newspaper player ratings for Man City v Inter Milan (Champions League final on 10 June, 2023)

L’Equipe player ratings Man City vs Inter Milan UCL Final 2023

A 4/10 player rating for Erling Haaland in the Champions League final from French newspaper L’Equipe. The best players in the UCL final according to them were Rodri and Bernardo Silva (City) and Di Marco and Brozovic (Inter)

Diario AS Spanish paper player ratings Manchester City 1-0 Inter Milan

No player on either got more than 2 stars in Diario AS’ UCL final player ratings.

MCFC Internazionale Marca newspaper player ratings Champions League Final 2023

Marca didn’t give Romelu Lukaku a player rating- he played a key part in two misses that were big chances on xG for Inter.

Diario Sport Spain paper player ratings Man City vs Inter Milan 1-0