Partey at RB, Gabriel dropped after 73 consecutive games- Arsenal starting lineup vs Nottingham Forest today for first game of 2023-24 season

Here is a look at the official Arsenal starting XI for the first league game of the 23/24 season against Nottingham Forest, and Mikel Arteta threw up some selection surprises.

Gabriel Magalhaes was dropped after 73 consecutive Premier League starts; with Ben White chosen to start at CB along with William Saliba.

Regular DM Thomas Partey chosen to start at right back against Forest

Jurrien Timber, more naturally a RB, starting at LB against Forest, just as he did in the Community Shield against Man City.

Starts for both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz- their Arsenal league debuts, in midfield.

Eddie Nketiah starting at centre forward with Gabriel Jesus out due to injury.

Arsenal starting lineup vs NFFC 2023: Ramsdale (GK), Partey, White, Saliba, Timber (Tomiyasu 50′), Rice, Odegaard (captain), Havertz, Martinelli (Gabriel Magalhaes 86′), Saka, Nketiah (Trossard 73′)