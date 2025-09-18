Bild L’Equipe Kicker Player Ratings Bayern 3-1 Chelsea 2025 UCL- Maresca, Kane, Palmer

Here is a look at the player ratings for Bayern Munich vs Chelsea from their September 2025 Champions League clash from the likes of German papers Bild and Kicker as well as French sports paper L’Equipe.

Bayern 3 (Chalobah own goal, Kane*2)

Chelsea 1 (Cole Palmer)

Chelsea will play Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.

Bild player ratings Bayern vs Chelsea 2025 Champions League

(German system of rating, so 1 is very good, and 6 is very bad)

Bild had plenty of praise for Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany, giving the duo the best 1 rating. For Chelsea, they thought Cole Palmer and keeper Robert Sanchez were the best CFC players at the Allianz Arena.

Kicker Bayern Chelsea 3-1 Player Ratings

No one got a 1 in Kicker’s player ratings, but Kane came close with a 1.5. The magazine liked Bayern’s performance on the right wing, with Laimer and Olise both getting a 2.

Kicker had Chalobah as the worst of the Chelsea players against Bayern, with the defender getting a 5.

L’Equipe player ratings FC Bayern Munchen vs Chelsea FC 3-1 25/26 season

(Standard ratings- 10 very good, 1 very bad)

Kane and Olise with 8/10 player ratings from L’Equipe. Maresca got a 4/10 manager rating, with CFC as a team faring only marginally better with a 4.6/10 average.