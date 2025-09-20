Pundit predictions for Man United v Chelsea- Merson, Sutton, Cole

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their disappointing derby defeat at the hands of rivals Man City when they take on Chelsea in Game Week 5. The Red Devils weren’t involved in European action in midweek, while Chelsea lost 3-1 to Bayern in Munich. Here are the pundit predictions for this clash

Chris Sutton

Sutton says it’s hard to make a case for United winning this one, and backs Chelsea to take this 2-1, especially in the light of Cole Palmer returning to form.

Paul Merson

Merson says he’ll be “shocked” if Chelsea lose this game at Old Trafford. Says that CFC missed a trick by not playing their best XI against Brentford (against whom they drew 2-2 last weekend), and their best squad can rip United “to shreds”

Expects Chelsea to run out 3-1 winners

Joe Cole

Cole has gone against the grain and has backed United to win because the midweek trip to Munich would’ve been “draining” for Chelsea, and the Red Devils have had a full week of rest. Says it’s a prediction of “head over heart”

Summary of predictions

Sutton: Man United 1-2 Chelsea

Merson: Man U 1-3 Chelsea

Joe Cole: Man United to win