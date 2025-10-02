Napoli vs Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Player Ratings Champions League- Hojlund, KDB, Hjulmand

Here is a look at the SSC Napoli vs SCP player ratings from their UCL game on 1 October 2025 from the Portuguese and Italian newspapers. Napoli beat Sporting CP 2-1, with Rasmus Hojlund, the Danish striker on loan at the Serie A outfit from Manchester United, playing a starring role for Antonio Conte’s men.

Napoli 2 (Hojlund*2)

Sporting CP 1 (Suarez pen)

Napoli vs Sporting Lisbon 2025 player ratings from O Jogo Newspaper

Portuguese sports paper O Jogo had Hojlund as the pick of the players in this Napoli SCP clash, giving him a 8/10. Not too far behind was Kevin de Bruyne, with the ex Man City star getting a 7/10.

Record newspaper player ratings Napoli 2-1 Sporting CL 2025

(ratings out of 5)

The Record Portuguese paper was impressed with the troika of Milinkovic-Savic, KDB and Hojlund- all of them got a 4/5 here. On the SCP side, they liked Hjulmand’s performance.

Corriere della Sera player ratings for Napoli-Sporting 2-1 Champs League

Hojlund again a clear standout in the eyes of Italian paper Corriere della Sera, who gave him a 8/10, with KDB closely following behidn with 7.5/10