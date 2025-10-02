Premier League Table September 2025 | PL Log after 6 games in 25-26 season

Here is the Premier League table at the end of September 2025 (25-26 league season). This is also the table after 6 matches in the 2025/26 season.

Week 6 in 2025/26 also saw the first Liverpool FC league defeat of the campaign as they lost to Crystal Palace. This game week was also Nuno’s first game in charge of West Ham United (he took over from Graham Potter), and he began with a 1-1 draw against Everton, who are currently managed by former WHU boss David Moyes.

Premier League standings at the end of September 2025 | Log after 6 matches in 2025/26 EPL season

At the end of September 2025, Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Tottenham formed the top four in the 2025/26 PL table.

After MD6 in 2025/26, Burnley, West Ham and Wolves were in the relegation zone (see table above)

Crystal Palace were also the only unbeaten team in the 2025/26 Premier League as of September 2025.

Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, all of whom qualified for Europe at the end of 2024/25 (they all finished in the top 7) are 15th, 16th and 17th respective in the log- just above the drop zone.

Chelsea, who lost to Brighton, have a 2-2-2 record and are 8th in the table with 8 points.