Premier League Table after 7 Games (2025-2026)- Arsenal first going into October break; AFCB in top four

Here is a look at the Premier League standings after 7 games in the 2025/26 season. This is also the EPL table going into the October 2025 international break.

Arsenal are top of the table after Week 7 in the 25/26 season, taking over from Liverpool. Crystal Palace suffered their first defeat of the 2025-26 season in GW7, meaning that the 2003/04 record of the great Arsenal invincibles side stays for another season at the very least.

Premier League table after GW7 this 2025-2026 season (Bournemouth in top 4 of PL standings)

When compared to the table after 6 rounds in 2025/26 (last week’s log), Bournemouth are the new entrants into the top four, joining Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs and taking Palace’s spot.

Sunderland’s defeat to Man United has seen them fall from 5th to 9th in the log after Round 7. United have themselves moved up from 14th to 10th, just one spot behind the Black Cats in the log.

Match Week 7 Results PL for 25-26 season

Burnley, West Ham and Wolves continue to be the 3 teams in the relegation zone, with Nottingham Forest also remaining in 17th spot, and there are growing concerns at the City Ground regarding Ange Postecoglou’s future.

For comparison’s sake, here is the same table after Round 7 in the previous 24/25 EPL season (Bournemouth were 13th then, but fourth now!)