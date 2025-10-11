France vs Azerbaijan 3-0 L’Equipe Player Ratings- How did Ekitike, Saliba & others perform?

Here are the France vs Azerbaijan player ratings for their World Cup 2026 qualifying game from well known French newspaper L’Equipe. Les Bleus won 3-0, with Kylian Mbappe scoring their opener and then assisting Adrien Rabiot for the game’s second. Florian Thauvin, returning to the squad for the first time in 6 years, added a late third immediately after coming on as a sub.

France 3 (Mbappe, Rabiot, Thauvin)

Azerbaijan 0

L’Equipe player ratings France 3-0 Azerbaijan

L’Equipe are generally tough to please, and that’s reflected in these ratings, with Mbappe the only person to get more than 6 here- he got a 8/10 for his performance. The starting team got an average rating of 5.1/10, just marginally better than Azerbaijan’s 4.5/10.

Arsenal defender Saliba got a 5/10 while Liverpool’s Ekitike got a 4/10 (he assisted Mbappe’s first goal)

Chelsea defender Gusto got a 5/10 for his outing at right back, but winger Michael Olise, operating ahead of Gusto on the right flank, got a lowly 3/10 rating here.

On the Azerbaijan side, L’Equipe liked Mustafazada’s performance against France, giving him a 7/10. The lowest Azeri player rating went to striker Emreli (3/10).

France had 33 total shots to Azerbaijan’s 1 in this game and had 77% of possession.

Les Bleus have now gone 3/3 in their group so far (100% win record) and will play Iceland away in their next WC qualifier.