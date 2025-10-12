Spain 2-0 Georgia Marca Diario AS Player Ratings- How did Merino, Mamardashvili & others fare?

Here is a look at the Spain vs Georgia player ratings from their October 11 2025 game (World Cup 2026 qualifier) from the big Spanish sports newspapers. Spain won the game 2-0 at home in Elche to maintain their 100% record in Group E (3 wins out of 3)

Diario AS player ratings Spain vs Georgia WC Qualifying 2025

Liverpool goalkeeper Mamardashvili was Georgia’s best player on the evening- he also saved a penalty from Ferran Torres. Spain had 83% of possession and had 24 total shots to Georgia’s 1, meaning that Mamardashvili was easily the busier of the two goalkeepers on the evening.

Kvicha not deemed worthy of a rating by AS.

Spain vs Georgia 2-0 Player Ratings 2025 Marca

Marca had Pedro Porro and Pedri as the best Spanish players. The Arsenal duo of Merino and Zubimendi were given two stars as was Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella. They also had high praise for Mamardashvili.

ABC Spanish paper ratings ESP 2-0 GEO

Interestingly, ABC didn’t give Porro a high rating unlike AS & Marca- the Spurs right back only got a single star here. Pedri was the only 3 star player for Spain, with Mamardashvili the same for Georgia.