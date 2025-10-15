Iceland vs France 2-2 L’Equipe Player Ratings- How did Maignan, Saliba & others perform?

Here are the Iceland vs France player ratings for their World Cup 2026 qualifying game from well known French newspaper L’Equipe. France dropped points for the first time in this 2026 WC qualifying campaign, drawing 2-2 in Reykjavik.

Iceland 2 (Palsson, Hlynsson)

France 2 (Nkunku, Mateta)

Iceland 2-2 France October 2025 L’Equipe ratings.

France as a team didn’t impress L’Equipe. Arsenal defender William Saliba got a 3/10 rating as a centreback and fellow CB Dayot Upamecano didn’t do much better either- he also got a 3. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan, heavily linked with Chelsea, only fared marginally better with a 4/10 rating here.

France as a team got a rating of just 4.3/10 vs Iceland. The only two players that were decent on the evening in L’Equipe’s books were Lucas Digne and Crysta Palace’s Jean-Phillippe Mateta- the duo got a 6/10 rating against Iceland.

Chelsea wingback Gusto’s replacement in this game (Gusto started the previous fixture against Azerbaijan)- Barca’s Jules Kounde, got a 3/10.

The highest player rating for this Iceland 2-2 France game went to Gudmunsson (7/10 rating). Referee Grinfeld also had a good game in L’Equipe’s eyes- he got a 7 too. Deschamps as manager was however given only a 4/10.