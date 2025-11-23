List of North London derby hat tricks (Arsenal vs Tottenham)- Eze first Premier League player to do so

Here is a look at the list of hat tricks scored in games between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The North London derby has seen very few hat tricks, and Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze created history by becoming the first NLD hat trick scorer in the Premier League era when he did so on November 23, 2025.

List of hat tricks scored in games between Arsenal and Spurs

Arsenal 5-1 Tottenham October 1934 (Ted Drake hat trick for Arsenal)

Tottenham 4-3 Arsenal August 1961 (Terry Dyson hat trick for Spurs)

Tottenham 0-5 Arsenal December 1978 (Alan Sunderland hat trick for Arsenal)

Arsenal 4-1 Spurs November 2025 (Eberechi Eze hat trick for Arsenal)

The last player to score a hat trick in the North London derby before Eze was Alan Sunderland back in December 1978.

Eze scored in the 41st, 46th and 76th minutes of Arsenal’s win over Spurs in the 2025/26 Premier League season on November 23, 2025.