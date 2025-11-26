Marca L’Equipe AS Player Ratings Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona 2025 Champions League- Araujo, Cucurella, Estevao

Here is a look at the Chelsea vs FC Barcelona November 2025 player ratings for their UCL game from the big Spanish and European newspapers. Chelsea kept Barca scoreless and beat them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in this CL league phase fixture.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues are currently second in the Premier League and will face Arsenal this weekend.

Chelsea 3 (Kounde own goal, Estevao, Delap)

Barca 0 (Araujo red card)

L’Equipe player ratings Chelsea vs FC Barcelona 2025

The French newspaper gave Barca central defender Ronald Araujo a 2/10 player rating, with the FCB starting team getting a 3.6/10 rating. No Barca player managed more than 5 and they thought Estevao and Caicedo were the pick of the Chelsea FC players (both got a 8/10 rating)

Diario AS player ratings Chelsea FC v Barca 3-0 UCL 2025

AS thought more than half of the Barca starting side didn’t deserve a player rating- keeper Joan Garcia and defender Balde were the only ones to emerge with an element of credit. As many of six of Chelsea’s starters plus Delap from the bench got 3 stars.

Marca player ratings CFC vs Barca Champs League

Finally we have Marca’s player ratings- only Cucurella and Estevao got 3 stars from their end in this game. Hansi Flick also got a single star managerial rating here.