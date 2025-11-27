Bild L’Equipe Player Ratings Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich 2025 Champions League- Rice, Upamecano

Here is a look at the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings from their Champions League fixture on November 26, 2025 from the big German and European newspapers. The Gunners beat Bayern 3-1 and will face Chelsea this weekend domestically, with the Blues having beaten Barcelona 3-0 in their UCL clash.

Bild player ratings Arsenal vs Bayern Munich November 2025

(Note- German rating system, so 1 is a very good rating and 6 is a very bad rating)

German paper Bild had Declan Rice as the best player in this Arsenal v Bayern clash- the medio was the only player on either side to get that 1 rating. They thought Upamecano had an evening to forget (5 rating), as did Manuel Neuer and Konrad Laimer. On the Arsenal side, the lowest rating went to Lewis-Skelly.

L’Equipe player ratings Arsenal vs Bayern 3-1 2025

The French paper are notoriously harsh with their ratings, and Arsenal got a team rating of 6.1/10 from them, with no Gunners player managing more than a 7/10. They were appreciative of Arteta’s tactics- he got a 8/10 manager rating for this game v Bayern.

Diario AS player ratings Arsenal 3 Bayern Munchen 1

Finally we come to Spanish paper Diario AS. Rice got 3 stars, as did Timber. The likes of Kane, Upamecano and Lewis Skelly weren’t deemed worthy of a rating for this game.