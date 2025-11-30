Pundit predictions for Chelsea v Arsenal 2025- Merson, Sutton, Crouch

Here is a look at the Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions for Round 13 of the 2025/26 Premier League season from the big UK footy pundits. The Gunners currently lead the table, followed by the Blues (although they’ve been temporarily overtaken by Man City yesterday). Both teams had excellent performances in the Champions League in midweek- Chelsea beat Barcelona while Arsenal powered past Bayern.

Chris Sutton

Sutton was very impressed by Arsenal’s victory over Bayern, saying that they showed “they can beat any team any way”. Reckons that Arsenal will be too strong for the Blues and has gone for a 2-0 AFC win.

Paul Merson

Merson reckons the title race is practically done and dusted if Arsenal beat Chelsea this weekend (the gap between the two increases to 9 points with an AFC win), but says that the Blues will become genuine title contenders if they win at Stamford Bridge.

Reckons this will end in a 1-1 draw.

Peter Crouch

Crouch says Arsenal have depth, are defensively strong and “don’t have any weak areas”. Says they’re full of confidence and will see off the Blues- he has gone for a 2-1 Arsenal win.

