CPFC in top 4, MUFC 6th- PL standings after 15 games (2025-26 season)

Here is a look at the 25/26 season Premier League table after 15 games. GW15 concluded with Manchester United beating Wolves 4-1 on Monday night, and that sees Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils in 6th place, level on points with 5th placed Chelsea (who drew 0-0 with Bournemouth in Week 15), and a point behind Crystal Palace. CPFC are in the Champions League places at the time of speaking- Glasner’s side are fourth in the table with 26 points.

Premier League table after Week 15 in the 2025-2026 season

Arsenal are still top of the table, but their lead has been cut to two points following their loss to Aston Villa.

Man United have the third most goals scored in the league (just behind Man City and Arsenal)

Wolves remain the only winless team in the league as of Matchday 15.

Defending champions Liverpool are 10th in the table following their 3-3 draw against Leeds United over the weekend.

Game Week 15 Match Results (EPL 2025/26)

Palace and Man United were the only away teams to win in Round 15’s fixtures.

Palace were 9th in the table at the end of November 2025. (they’re now fourth). Everton have also jumped from 14th in GW13 to 7th as of GW15.