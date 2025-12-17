Week 16 Standings (2025-26 Premier League season)- Table after Tyne-Wear Derby & MUFC 4-4 AFCB

Here is a look at the 25/26 Premier League table after Match Week 16, which featured the Tyne-Wear derby between Sunderland and Newcastle (the first Tyne-Wear derby in the EPL since 15-16), as well as an eight goal thriller between Manchester United and Bournemouth (game ended in a 4-4 draw)

2025-2026 Premier League Table after 16 games

Sunderland beat NUFC 1-0 in this game week- SAFC are 8th in the table with 26 points, just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea. Their fantastic run will be tested by AFCON though= the Black Cats will lose as many as six players to the biennial continental tournament that begins next week in Africa.

For comparison’s sake, here is the table after 16 games in the 24-25 season. Arsenal had 30 points then; they now have 36 in the 25-26 season at the same stage.

Manchester United were 13th in the table after GW16 in 24-25; Ruben Amorim’s men are 6th currently (but only 4 points more than last season’s tally). Week 16’s MUFC 4-4 AFCB game was probably one of the games of the season so far!

Nottingham Forest were 4th in the table after Week 16 last season (24-25), but are a lowly 16th this time around.

The three teams to win away from home in Week 16 were Fulham (3-2 v Burnley), Man City (3-0 v Crystal Palace) and Aston Villa (3-2 v West Ham)