2025-26 League Cup Semifinal Draw- Chelsea to potentially face Arsenal in repeat of 2018 game?

The semi-final draw for the 2025/26 Carabao Cup (EFL League Cup) has been conducted and Chelsea could potentially square off against London rivals Arsenal in a mouth-watering last four clash. The Blues beat Cardiff City 3-1 in their quarter-final and should the Gunners get past Crystal Palace in their QF, the two sides will clash in the semis.

This is also Arsenal’s second successive Carabao Cup semifinal- they also reached the semis last season (24/25), but lost 4-0 on aggregate to eventual winners Newcastle.

25-26 season EFL Carabao Cup Semi-Final draw

Chelsea v winner of Arsenal/Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Man City

Before this 2025/26 clash, the last time Chelsea and Arsenal met in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup was back in the 2017/18 season. The first leg was drawn 0-0 at Stamford Bridge, but Arsenal won the second leg 2-1 to progress to the final, where they lost 3-0 to Man City.

2017/18 League Cup Semi-Final (Chelsea v Arsenal)

First Leg: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Second Leg: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (Rudiger own goal 12′, Xhaka 60′ | Hazard 7′)

The first leg of the 25/26 Carabao Cup semis will take place in January 2026, with the second leg in February. Newcastle United are the reigning champions.

At the time of writing, Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea are in the top four of the Premier League table, while Newcastle are 12th.