Premier League Table at Christmas (2025-2026) This Current Season- Arsenal top, CFC 4th, MUFC 7th- Comparing with last season (2024-25)

Here is a look at the Premier League standings on Christmas this season (25/26 season as on December 25 2025; before the Boxing Day weekend round of fixtures) as well as the league table on Xmas eve the previous season (24/25).

Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea FC were the top four teams in the PL standings on Christmas day 2025.

Premier League log on Christmas eve 2025 (2025-26 season)

These were also the PL standings after 17 games in the current 25/26 season.

Man United league position on Christmas Eve 2025?

Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd were 7th in the table at Christmas 2025. At Xmas, MUFC had lost only 5 league games in the 25/26 season (2nd place Man City had lost 4 at the same stage)

EPL Standings last Christmas (2024/25 season for comparison; December 2024)

Sunderland AFC league position on Christmas Eve 2025?

Newly promoted SAFC were 6th in the table at Christmas 2025.

Liverpool FC league position on Christmas Eve 2025?

Defending champions LFC were 5th in the table at Xmas 2025.

Aston Villa league position at Xmas 2025?

Unai Emery’s AVFC were 3rd in the table at Xmas 2025.

Who were in the Premier League relegation zone at Christmas 2025?

West Ham United, Burnley & Wolves were in the relegation zone in the Prem League at Xmas 2025.