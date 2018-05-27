Player Ratings Champions League Final 2018 Real Madrid vs Liverpool- Best & Worst Players

Here are the player ratings from the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv, which saw Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid complete a hat trick of titles by beating Liverpool 3-1. The star of the evening was Gareth Bale, who scored two goals, one of them a majestic bicycle kick strike, after coming on as a second half substitute.

The worst player of the evening, in many pundits and fans’ eyes, would be Liverpool goalkeeper Lorius Karius, whose terrible howlers contributed to two of Real Madrid’s three goals.

L’Equipe thought that Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold didn’t have a great game, while Robertson, in some eyes, was equal to VVD and Lovren.

Almost everyone agreed that Sadio Mane was Liverpool’s most impressive player on the evening

No number in the table means that the player wasn’t rated by the paper concerned owing to minimal minutes on the playing field.

LFC player ratings v Real CL Final 2018

Player/Paper Guardian DM Echo L'Equipe Karius 3 3 2 1 TAA 7 6 7 3 VVD 7 7 7 6 Lovren 7 7 8 5 Robertson 8 7.5 7 4 Henderson 6 7 7 4 Milner 7 6.5 6 6 Wijnaldum 6 6 7 5 Mane 8 8 8 7 Salah 5 6 7 Firmino 6 6 6 5 Lallana 5 6 6 Can 6

Real player ratings v Liverpool 2018