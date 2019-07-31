Real Madrid 0-1 Tottenham Player Ratings Audi Cup 2019- How did Keylor Navas play?

By Soccer Blog | Jul 31, 2019

Real Madrid’s miserable pre-season continued as they went down 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the first Audi Cup semi-final in Munich. It was a pretty poor performance from Los Blancos, with Keylor Navas the exception. The Costa Rican goalkeeper was one of the few shining lights for Real in this game. Marcelo, whose mistake lead to Harry Kane’s goal, wasn’t deemed worthy of a rating, and so were several of his other team mates.

Here are the ratings from the papers

Real Madrid vs Tottenham Ratings (from 0 to 3 stars)

Real Madrid vs Tottenham Audi Cup Player Ratings 2019

Real Madrid 0-1 Spurs Ratings

Real Madrid 0-1 Spurs Ratings Audi Cup Spanish

Instead of playing Bayern in a potential final, Real will now have to settle for a third place playoff against Fenerbahce. Bayern beat them 6-1, with Muller and Coman starring for the Bavarians.

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean July 31, 2019 10:04 am

    Monsieur Zidane out of a job by the winter break?

