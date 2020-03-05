Newspaper player ratings Lyon 1-5 PSG March 5 2020 Coupe de France- Mbappe excellent

By Soccer Blog | Mar 5, 2020

Here is how the big French newspapers (L’Equipe, Le Parisien) rated Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain’s players following the latter’s 5-1 triumph at the Groupama Stadium. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show, with his hat trick earning him a 9/10 in L’Equipe and a 8/10 in Le Parisien.

L’Equipe player ratings Lyon 1 Paris SG 5 CdF 2020

A 4.5/10 team rating for OL versus a 5.7 team rating for PSG, primarily thanks to Mbappe’s stunning performance.

Player Ratings Lyon vs PSG 2020 Coupe de France L'Equipe newspaper

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs Lyon French Cup Semifinal

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites