Newspaper player ratings Lyon 1-5 PSG March 5 2020 Coupe de France- Mbappe excellent

Here is how the big French newspapers (L’Equipe, Le Parisien) rated Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain’s players following the latter’s 5-1 triumph at the Groupama Stadium. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show, with his hat trick earning him a 9/10 in L’Equipe and a 8/10 in Le Parisien.

L’Equipe player ratings Lyon 1 Paris SG 5 CdF 2020

A 4.5/10 team rating for OL versus a 5.7 team rating for PSG, primarily thanks to Mbappe’s stunning performance.

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs Lyon French Cup Semifinal