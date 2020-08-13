Newspaper Player Ratings Atalanta 1-2 PSG 12 August 2020 Champions League | Icardi, Sarabia, Herrera, de Roon

Here is a look at the player ratings for Atalanta vs PSG from the big French and Italian newspapers following their Champions League quarterfinal on 12 August, 2020. PSG snatched victory thanks to goals in the 90th and 93rd minute, breaking Atalanta hearts.

L’Equipe player ratings Atalanta Paris SG 2020

French newspaper L’Equipe were very unhappy with the likes of Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia, both of whom got a 2/10 player rating. Their team rating also had Atalanta as a better team in comparison to Paris Saint-Germain.

Le Parisien Paris St Germain player ratings vs Atalanta

Le Parisien were even more critical of Icardi than L’Equipe, giving the Argentine striker a 1/10 player rating. They were also not impressed with Sarabia (2/10 player rating) and Ander Herrera (3/10 player rating)

Corriere della Sera player ratings Atalanta-Paris Champions League

CdS had Marten de Roon as the best Atalanta player on the evening, giving him a 7.5/10.

Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings for Atalanta v PSG

Gazzetta stuck to player ratings in the 5-7 range, and weren’t as disappointed with Icardi and Sarabia as the French papers were. They thought both teams were evenly matched, with Atalanta and PSG both getting a team rating of 6.5/10

Sport paper player ratings for Atalanta Paris Saint Germain

Sport thought PSG just about edged this clash (6.2 team rating vs 5.9 for Atalanta), and thought Neymar (8/10 rating) was the standout player among both sides.

AS Spain newspaper ratings Atalanta BC Paris SG

AS, like Gazzetta, were impressed with Freuler on the Atalanta side. For PSG, Neymar got three stars, but both Gueye and Icardi didn’t warrant a rating in their books.