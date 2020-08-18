Predicted Lineups RB Leipzig vs PSG 2020 | Newspapers give their probable starting XI for Champions League semi-final

Here is a look at how some of the big European newspapers expected Rasenball Sport Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain to lineup tonight ahead of their blockbuster Champions League semi-final.

We’ve picked up expected lineups from four different newspapers- two French (Le Parisien & L’Equipe), one German and one Italian.

Edit– 7pm UK, here are the actual official lineups for the game.

Expected Leipzig lineup vs PSG: Gulacsi, Angelino, Halstenberg, Upamecano, Klostermann, Kampl, Laimer, Nkunku, Olmo, Sabitzer, Poulsen

Expected Paris SG lineup vs Leipzig: Rico, Bernat, Kimpembe, Silva, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Paredes, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi

Le Parisien possible lineups for Leipzig-PSG semi final today

Corriere dello Sport possible lineups Leipzig Paris SG

CdS expect Gueye to start in midfield, but the other newspapers think Paredes will be preferred to him.

Leipziger Volkszeitung probable lineups Leipzig Paris Saint Germain

Here is how Leipzig’s local newspaper- the Leipziger Volkszeitung, expects both sides to line up. They don’t expect Icardi to start- Ander Herrera will though. Icardi was poor in the player ratings for PSG’s last game against Atalanta.

L’Equipe predicted lineups for UCL semi-final Leipzig Paris St Germain