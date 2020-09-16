Portuguese newspaper front page headlines and reaction to Benfica losing to PAOK in UCL | Abola, Record, O Jogo & Correio da Manha

Here is a look at the front pages from the big Portuguese newspapers (Abola, O Jogo, Record and Correio da Manha) on 16 September, 2020 following the PAOK 2-1 Benfica Champions League loss that saw SLB knocked out of the Champions. Benfica invested nearly 80 million euros in the summer to strengthen their squad, but were knocked out by a goal from Andrija Zivkovic, a player they themselves released on a free transfer to cut costs. Not surprisingly, Zivkovic’s past connection with Benfica and the economic damage to SLB due to the goal dominated the newspapers.

ABOLA Front page reaction PAOK 2-1 Benfica

Abola pointed out the irony that a former Benfica player had knocked the club out of the Champions League.

Record newspaper headline to PAOK vs Benfica

Record pointed out that Zivkovic had cost the club 40 million euros more!

O Jogo newspaper 16 September, 2020 front page following PAOK-SLB

Correio da Manha headline after PAOK-Benfica 2-1

“Millions flying in the Greek tragedy” was CdM’s headline after Benfica’s Champions League exit.

