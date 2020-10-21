Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Chelsea vs Sevilla Champions League October 20 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings from Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla in the Champions League. The Spanish newspapers regarded this as a clear win for Sevilla- a very away good result for the Andalusians in the scheme of things. Also check out the xG stats for Chelsea Sevilla– not much by way of chances here.

Fernando the pick of the players for Sevilla, he’s the only player to get three stars in both AS and local paper Diario de Sevilla. Mostly single and double stars for the rest.

Diario AS player ratings Chelsea v Sevilla UCL

Diario de Sevilla player ratings Chelsea-Sevilla

Diario Sport ratings Chelsea Sevilla CL

Sport gave Sevilla a team rating of 6.7/10 as opposed to 5.5 for Frank Lampard’s Blues. Gudelj and Fernando both got 8/10, but no Chelsea player above 6 in their eyes.

L’Equipe ratings for Chelsea vs Sevilla MD1 Champions League