xG Netherlands Ukraine Euro 2020 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from Netherlands vs Ukraine (Group C- June 13 2021). The game was a thriller, with all five goals, including an absolutely spectacular one from Andriy Yarmolenko, coming in the second half.

xG Netherlands 2.08-0.71 Ukraine shots map (Actual score Holland 3-2 Ukraine)

1-0 Wijnaldum goal xG 0.41

2-0 Weghorst goal xG 0.10

2-1 Yarmolenko goal vs Netherlands xG 0.04

2-2 Yaremchuk header goal xG 0.38

3-2 Dumfries header goal xG 0.05

Some other chances in Netherlands-Ukraine and their xG stats

5th minute Dumfries chance xG 0.45 (at far post after Wijnaldum outside of the boot pass, but good keeper save)

40th minute Dumfries header chance xG 0.37 (free header at far post, but wide)

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine full time post match stats for comparison