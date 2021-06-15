xG Argentina Chile Copa America 2021 June 14 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Full Time Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats for Argentina vs Chile (Copa America 2021- Group A, June 14). The game ended in a 1-1 draw, but Argentina dominated on the expected goals metric, as can be seen below. Most of Chile’s xG in the game came from a single move (Vargas shot saved by keeper, penalty given to Chile, Vidal misses penalty but Vargas scores from rebound)

xG Argentina 2.93-1.55 Chile shots map (Actual score Argentina 1-1 Chile)

1-0 Messi free kick goal xG 0.11

1-1 Vargas goal xG 0.44 (heads in rebound after Vidal misses penalty)

Some other notable chances in Argentina vs Chile 1-1 and their xG

12th minute Lautaro Martinez chance xG 0.62

18th minute Nicolas Ivan Gonzalez chance xG 0.45

80th minute Nicolas Ivan Gonzalez header chance xG 0.42

90+1 minute Messi header chance xG 0.45

53rd minute Vargas chance xG 0.41 (saved by keeper, but Argentina conceded penalty in same move)

57th minute Vidal penalty chance xG 0.80 (saved but Vargas scores from rebound)

Full time post match stats Argentina v Chile Copa 2020 for comparison

(Argentina stats on left; Chile FT stats on right)