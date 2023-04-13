Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea UCL 2023 QF First Leg April 12

Click here for Newspaper player ratings for Chelsea vs Real Madrid Second Leg

Here is a look at the paper player ratings for Real Madrid vs Chelsea from the likes of L’Equipe, Marca and Diario Sport following the former’s 2-0 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg. Real were better than Chelsea on xG, and the player ratings show what a disappointing performance it was from the Blues.

L’Equipe player ratings Real Madrid vs Chelsea First Leg Quarter Final Champions League

A 2/10 player rating for Wesley Fofana against Real Madrid from French newspaper L’Equipe. Joao Felix and Ben Chilwell got a 3/0 rating.

Marca Spain newspaper player ratings Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea 2023

Spanish sports paper Marca thought Fofana, Thiago Silva and Felix weren’t worthy of a rating here!

Diario Sport Spanish paper player ratings for RMA 2 CFC 0

Sport had Camavinga as Real’s worst player against Chelsea.

ABC paper player ratings for Real Madrid-Chelsea 2-9 UCL April 2023