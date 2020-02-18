Italian Newspaper Player Ratings AC Milan-Torino 0-1 February 17 2020- How did Ibra & Rebic play?

Here is how the big Italian newspapers rated AC Milan and Torino’s players following the former’s 1-0 win at the San Siro on Monday night. Ante Rebic scored the only goal of the game, and as can be seen below, was Milan’s best player on the evening in many of the papers.

AC Milan starting XI v Torino 2020: Donnarrumma, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Castillejo, Theo Hernandez, Calabria, Kessie, Bennacer, Paqueta, Ibrahimovic, Rebic

Torino starting line up vs Milan 2020: Sirigu, Di Silvestri, Ansaldi, N’Koulou, Lyanco, Bremer, Rincon, Lukic, Edera, Belotti, Berenguer

Gazzetta dello Sport AC Milan vs Torino Player Ratings 2020

Gazzetta gave Milan a team rating of 6.5/10, while Torino got a 5.5/10. Rebic and Sirigu were deemed the best players for their respective teams, while Calabria and Berenguer were the most disappointing ones, as seen in the ratings below.

Libero newspaper player ratings AC Milan Torino 2020

Il Messaggero Milan-Torino player ratings

Corriere dello Sport ACM Torino player ratings

Corriere della Sera newspaper ratings AC Milan vs Torino 2020