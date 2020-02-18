Italian Newspaper Player Ratings AC Milan-Torino 0-1 February 17 2020- How did Ibra & Rebic play?

By Soccer Blog | Feb 18, 2020

Here is how the big Italian newspapers rated AC Milan and Torino’s players following the former’s 1-0 win at the San Siro on Monday night. Ante Rebic scored the only goal of the game, and as can be seen below, was Milan’s best player on the evening in many of the papers.

AC Milan starting XI v Torino 2020: Donnarrumma, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Castillejo, Theo Hernandez, Calabria, Kessie, Bennacer, Paqueta, Ibrahimovic, Rebic

Torino starting line up vs Milan 2020: Sirigu, Di Silvestri, Ansaldi, N’Koulou, Lyanco, Bremer, Rincon, Lukic, Edera, Belotti, Berenguer

Gazzetta dello Sport AC Milan vs Torino Player Ratings 2020

Gazzetta gave Milan a team rating of 6.5/10, while Torino got a 5.5/10. Rebic and Sirigu were deemed the best players for their respective teams, while Calabria and Berenguer were the most disappointing ones, as seen in the ratings below.

Player Ratings Milan Torino 2020 Gazzetta

Player Ratings Milan 1-0 Torino 2020 GDS

Torino Player Ratings vs AC Milan 2020 Gazzetta

Torino player Ratings vs Milan 2020 GDS

Libero newspaper player ratings AC Milan Torino 2020

AC Milan Player Ratings vs Torino 2020 Libero Newspaper

Torino Player Ratings vs Milan 2020 Libero

Il Messaggero Milan-Torino player ratings

Milan-Torino 0-1 Player Ratings Il Messaggero

Corriere dello Sport ACM Torino player ratings

ACM Torino Player Ratings Corriere dello Sport 2020

ACM Torino Ratings Corriere dello Sport

Corriere della Sera newspaper ratings AC Milan vs Torino 2020

AC Milan vs Torino Player Ratings 2020 Corriere della Sera

AC Milan vs Torino Ratings Cds 2020

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites