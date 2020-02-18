Italian Newspaper Player Ratings AC Milan-Torino 0-1 February 17 2020- How did Ibra & Rebic play?

Here is how the big Italian newspapers rated AC Milan and Torino’s players following the former’s 1-0 win at the San Siro on Monday night. Ante Rebic scored the only goal of the game, and as can be seen below, was Milan’s best player on the evening in many of the papers.
AC Milan starting XI v Torino 2020: Donnarrumma, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Castillejo, Theo Hernandez, Calabria, Kessie, Bennacer, Paqueta, Ibrahimovic, Rebic
Torino starting line up vs Milan 2020: Sirigu, Di Silvestri, Ansaldi, N’Koulou, Lyanco, Bremer, Rincon, Lukic, Edera, Belotti, Berenguer
Gazzetta dello Sport AC Milan vs Torino Player Ratings 2020
Gazzetta gave Milan a team rating of 6.5/10, while Torino got a 5.5/10. Rebic and Sirigu were deemed the best players for their respective teams, while Calabria and Berenguer were the most disappointing ones, as seen in the ratings below.
Libero newspaper player ratings AC Milan Torino 2020
Il Messaggero Milan-Torino player ratings
Corriere dello Sport ACM Torino player ratings
Corriere della Sera newspaper ratings AC Milan vs Torino 2020
