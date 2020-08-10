Predicted Lineup Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League Quarterfinal 2020 from the Italian newspapers

Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, the last remaining sides from their respective countries left in the Europa League, will clash in a quarterfinal tonight. Here are the predicted lineups (possible starting XI) for Inter vs Leverkusen from the Italian newspapers. The game will be played in Dusseldorf.

Corriere dello Sport predicted lineups Internazionale vs Bayer 04

CdS expect Inter to lineup in a 3-5-2 formation, with Leverkusen in a 4-2-3-1.

Gazzetta dello Sport predicted line up for Inter-Leverkusen

Inter again in a 3-5-2 in Gazzetta (the exact same XI to be precise), but they expect Leverkusen to be in a 4-3-3. However some major differences between CdS and Gazzetta, especially in the Leverkusen midfield and upfront. Wirtz and Volland feature in the CdS lineup, but not in Gazzetta, who have Baumgartlinger and Bailey starting.