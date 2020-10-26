Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona vs Real Madrid October 24 2020 El Clasico

Here is a look at how some of the big Spanish newspapers rated Real Madrid and Barcelona’s players after their El Clasico clash over the weekend. Real won the clash 3-1 at the Nou Camp, bringing some much needed respite to Zinedine Zidane following shock defeats to both Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk. We’ve collated ratings from four different newspapers here.

Diario AS player ratings Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid October 2020

AS chose not to give Frenkie de Jong or Pedri a player rating- they were unrated. The only Real Madrid players to get less than 2 stars from the paper were Asensio and Vinicius.

Sport player ratings FCB v Real Madrid 2020

Sport gave Barca a team rating of 6.7/10, with Real being rated a 5.3/10, despite the latter triumphing 3-1. Neto and Alba the only players on either side to poll more than 7- the duo got a 8/10.

ABC paper ratings Barca vs Real Madrid

ABC were involved in a bit of controversy a few days ago with Barcelona taking exception to the way their reporter had described Ansu Fati. Here are their ratings for the game.

Mundo Deportivo ratings Barca Real

Finally, we go to Mundo Deportivo, who gave Zinedine Zidane a manager rating of three stars, and a single star to his opposite number Ronald Koeman.