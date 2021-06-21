xG North Macedonia Netherlands June 21 Euro 2021 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from North Macedonia vs Netherlands. The Dutch won 3-0 to make it three wins out of 3 in their group and qualify for the Round of 16. North Macedonia did give a good account of themselves though- they had two goals disallowed for offside and also hit the woodwork.

xG Macedonia 1.37-3.40 Netherlands shots map (actual score North Macedonia 0-3 Holland)

0-1 Depay goal xG 0.47

0-2 Wijnaldum goal xG 0.66

0-3 Wijnaldum second goal xG 0.53

Some other key chances in Macedonia vs Netherlands Euro 2020 and their xG

22nd minute Trajkovski chance xG 0.03 (beats keeper but hits post)

41st minute Musliu chance xG 0.39

67th minute Weghorst chance xG 0.32

58th minute Depay chance xG 0.28 (parried by keeper; rebound fell to Gini for third Dutch goal)

50th minute De Ligt header chance xG 0.09 (cleared off line by defender)

29th minute Dumfries chance xG 0.49

Full time post match stats Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands for comparison

(North Macedonia stats on left; Dutch match stats on right)