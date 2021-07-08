xG England Denmark Euro 2021 Semifinal July 7 | Expected Goals Shots Map Stats Match Attendance 64950 Wembley

Here is a look at the xG stats for England vs Denmark (Euro 2020 semifinal) on July 7, 2021. England dominated this game in terms of chances on xG, but progressed via a controversial late penalty from Harry Kane. An attendance of 64,950 at Wembley for this game- the biggest crowd of Euro 2020 so far. Only 6 shots in the entire game for Denmark, and England were in control for much of the second half as well as extra time.
xG England 3.23-0.30 Denmark shots map (Actual score England 2-1 Denmark)
1-0 Damsgaard free kick goal xG 0.04
1-1 Kjaer own goal (no xG value for own goals)
2-1 Kane goal xG 0.59 (scores from rebound after missed penalty of xG 0.80)
Some other notable chances in England Denmark SF and their xG
38th minute Sterling chance xG 0.58 (saved by Schmeichel)
120th minute Sterling chance xG 0.60 (denied by Schmeichel)
90+5 Maguire header chance xG 0.05 (straight to Schmeichel)
82nd minute Stones header chance xG 0.05 (wide)
55th minute Maguire header chance xG 0.05 (great save from Schmeichel)
25th minute Damsgaard chance xG 0.06 (tries Chiesa like effort, but wide)
England 2-1 Denmark Full Time Post Match Stats for comparison
(English match stats on left; Danish FT stats on right)
Some grumblings (and rightfully so) about the nature of the winning penalty, but can’t argue that England didn’t deserve to go through.
Denmark literally stopped playing in the second half. 4 shots in the first half, 1 in the second half and 1 in extra time.
Were they fatigued or just instructed to play for penalties I don’t know, but it was disappointing to watch.
LOL so much bitterness and delusion from anti-English biased ‘fans’, but England were easily the best team – how about a “may the best team win” attitude?
Denmark had an decent spell for 10 minutes before their goal and England dominated the rest. For the penalty, Sterling, running at speed, got clipped by two players sandwiching him, neither of which touched the ball – it was 50:50 if it should’ve been given. But Christensen ran into Shaw and fell over for the free kick they scored from, which then should have been saved. Denmark only had 2 other shots on target. The stats, and the eye test, clearly showed England deserved victory, including the England 3.23-0.30 Denmark expected goals stat (which this website should include in the stats table, so we can get a screenshot).