xG England Denmark Euro 2021 Semifinal July 7 | Expected Goals Shots Map Stats Match Attendance 64950 Wembley

Here is a look at the xG stats for England vs Denmark (Euro 2020 semifinal) on July 7, 2021. England dominated this game in terms of chances on xG, but progressed via a controversial late penalty from Harry Kane. An attendance of 64,950 at Wembley for this game- the biggest crowd of Euro 2020 so far. Only 6 shots in the entire game for Denmark, and England were in control for much of the second half as well as extra time.

xG England 3.23-0.30 Denmark shots map (Actual score England 2-1 Denmark)

1-0 Damsgaard free kick goal xG 0.04

1-1 Kjaer own goal (no xG value for own goals)

2-1 Kane goal xG 0.59 (scores from rebound after missed penalty of xG 0.80)

Some other notable chances in England Denmark SF and their xG

38th minute Sterling chance xG 0.58 (saved by Schmeichel)

120th minute Sterling chance xG 0.60 (denied by Schmeichel)

90+5 Maguire header chance xG 0.05 (straight to Schmeichel)

82nd minute Stones header chance xG 0.05 (wide)

55th minute Maguire header chance xG 0.05 (great save from Schmeichel)

25th minute Damsgaard chance xG 0.06 (tries Chiesa like effort, but wide)

England 2-1 Denmark Full Time Post Match Stats for comparison

(English match stats on left; Danish FT stats on right)